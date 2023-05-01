Clark State, Wittenberg to hold commencement ceremonies in May

The morning ceremony will include graduates of the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Applied Technologies. The speaker will be Autumn Hickman, who said she chose Clark State because she earned her GED though its aspire program in 2019.

“My commencement message is about my story and what I’ve been through to get to this point, which has been a lot,” she said.

Hickman will graduate with an associate of science general transfer degree and continue her academic journey at Wright State University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her goal is to become a neuropsychiatrist to treat, diagnose and research both medical and mental health related illnesses.

The afternoon ceremony will include graduates of the School of Health, Human and Public Services. The speaker will be Trinity Boles-Amaya, who has traveled between her home in Colorado and Clark State this past year to attend school. Her message will be to never give up and work hard.

“Clark State will put the time and effort into making sure you are prepared to move into life with a good education and in the right mindset, as well,” she said. “I went to multiple colleges and [many of] them did not accept my transfer credits... But Clark State worked some magic and got me not just into the school, but into the program.”

Boles-Amaya will graduate with an associate degree in registered nursing and continue her education for a bachelor’s degree in nursing in the fall. She plans to work in multiple specialties of interest such as surgery and women’s health, with a goal to become a certified nurse midwife and help spread awareness of women’s health issues.

The ceremony program, list of graduates and the live-stream of both ceremonies can be found on Clark State’s website at www.clarkstate.edu/academics/graduation/2023-graduation/.

Wittenberg

The ceremony will be held in Commencement Hollow, located between West Campus Drive and West Ward Street.

The venue opens at 9:30 a.m., graduates are required to be there no later than 10:45 a.m. and all guests must be seated by 11 a.m.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Pam Evans Smith Area in the Health, Wellness & Athletics (HWA) Complex. Tickets are required for an indoor ceremony.

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch online on the Tiger Sports Network YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UC5OiQ9Jq6jptNpq_kgLI6gQ.

For more information on graduation, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/administration/commencement.