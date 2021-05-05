Voters approve Enon Food Mart’s request to sell alcohol on Sundays

A business in Mad River Township secured approval by voters on Tuesday to sell alcohol on Sundays.
The Enon Food Mart, at 6875 Dayton Springfield Road, already sold alcohol six days a week. However, it was looking to get state permission to also sell those drinks on Sunday.
According to unofficial election results posted by the Clark County Board of Elections, 92 people voted to allow the food mart to sell wine and mixed alcoholic beverages on Sunday while 29 people voted against it.
According to Ohio law, residents must vote in order for establishments such as the food mart to sell alcohol on Sunday. The process can be long and it could take 6 to 8 weeks for the food mart to receive the permit following the election results.
Narinder Tatla, who owns the Enon Food Mart, previously told the News-Sun that there is usually a high customer demand for alcohol on the weekends.
Tatla said as a result many customers have inquired about purchasing alcohol on Sundays.
Currently the establishment cannot sell alcoholic beverages on that day. However, following the election results, the change is expected to aid business and meet customer demand.
Prior to the election, a petition had to be circulated in the area before the issue could be placed on the ballot.
Bob Young, with Young Independent Consulting, said there are other establishments in the area that have a permit to sell alcohol on Sundays.
The consulting firm is working with Enon Food Mart for the purposes of obtaining the permit.