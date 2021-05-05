Voters approve Enon Food Mart’s request to sell alcohol on Sundays

Tatla said as a result many customers have inquired about purchasing alcohol on Sundays.

Currently the establishment cannot sell alcoholic beverages on that day. However, following the election results, the change is expected to aid business and meet customer demand.

Prior to the election, a petition had to be circulated in the area before the issue could be placed on the ballot.

Bob Young, with Young Independent Consulting, said there are other establishments in the area that have a permit to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The consulting firm is working with Enon Food Mart for the purposes of obtaining the permit.