Early results: Both Mad River Twp. levies passing

Mad River Twp. voters approved both levies on Tuesday’s ballot, according to unofficial election results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
One levy will be a 5-year, 0.80 mill property tax levy that will provide funding for “protection against fire, maintenance of apparatus and appliances, building and sites for apparatus and appliance,” according to the levy’s description on the Clark County Board of Election’s website.
That levy was passing with 69% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
The second levy will be a 5-year, 1 mill property tax levy that will provide funding for ambulance services and emergency medical services. The levy was passing with 69.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results.