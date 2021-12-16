springfield-news-sun logo
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main break

Tecumseh Middle School. CONTRIBUTED
Tecumseh Middle School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Brooke Spurlock
23 minutes ago

Tecumseh middle and high schools will continue learning virtually Thursday and Friday as the district awaits test results to ensure water in the buildings is safe to drink, Superintendent Paula Crew announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Crew was forced to cancel classes at both schools on Monday and then go to a remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday after a water main break over the weekend. The water lines were repaired by Tuesday afternoon, however, officials are required to sample the water to ensure it’s safe to drink before in-person classes can resume. There’s been a boil advisory in place.

The results from the water sampling were expected Wednesday, however, they were delayed at the testing site. So out of caution, officials opted to remain on the remote learning schedule until they are certain that the water is safe, Crew wrote.

All sporting events and the high school choir and band concert scheduled for Thursday will not be affected.

Brooke Spurlock
Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

