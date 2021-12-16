Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main break

Explore Two Tecumseh schools pivot to virtual learning after water main break

Crew was forced to cancel classes at both schools on Monday and then go to a remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday after a water main break over the weekend. The water lines were repaired by Tuesday afternoon, however, officials are required to sample the water to ensure it’s safe to drink before in-person classes can resume. There’s been a boil advisory in place.

The results from the water sampling were expected Wednesday, however, they were delayed at the testing site. So out of caution, officials opted to remain on the remote learning schedule until they are certain that the water is safe, Crew wrote.