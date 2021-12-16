Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main break

Tecumseh middle and high schools will continue learning virtually Thursday and Friday as the district awaits test results to ensure water in the buildings is safe to drink, Superintendent Paula Crew announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.
Crew was forced to cancel classes at both schools on Monday and then go to a remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday after a water main break over the weekend. The water lines were repaired by Tuesday afternoon, however, officials are required to sample the water to ensure it’s safe to drink before in-person classes can resume. There’s been a boil advisory in place.
The results from the water sampling were expected Wednesday, however, they were delayed at the testing site. So out of caution, officials opted to remain on the remote learning schedule until they are certain that the water is safe, Crew wrote.
All sporting events and the high school choir and band concert scheduled for Thursday will not be affected.
