Springfield shares draft 5-year federal spending plan, could lose major funds

The Trump tax and spending bill does not allocate funds for two programs from which Springfield hopes to receive money.

Springfield’s plan had been for an estimated $11 million — around $2.2 million per year — the city hopes to receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds are specifically from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) program and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

The plan is in a draft phase and is still open to feedback. The city will begin considering its adoption July 15 to meet the Aug. 15 submission deadline.

The 2026 federal funding bill seeks to eliminate both CDBG and HOME funding, said Springfield Community Development Director Logan Cobbs. CDBG and HOME are the largest funding sources. An ESG fund expansion is also included in the bill.

“I think folks need to understand that the discussions at the federal level and at the state level that have occurred have an impact right here in Springfield and Clark County,” said Deputy Mayor Dave Estrop. “Some of the things that we’ve been able to provide for are in question, very much in question.”

The city is required to prepare a five year consolidated plan for HUD funds to identify needs in affordable housing and community and economic development. The final draft must be submitted by Aug. 16.

In its current form, the draft would use $1.7 million in CDBG funds for housing for people experiencing homelessness and with disabilities, public services, housing affordability and rehabilitation, code enforcement, demolition, promotion of fair housing and administration, the Engaged Neighborhood project and public improvements and economic development and job creation.

The HOME Investment Partnerships program would use more than $439,000 for HOME entitlement activities, the Community Housing Development Organization reserve and operating expenses and HOME administration. HOME entitlement activities include homeownership assistance and “activities that promote the development of affordable housing units including rental housing and or single-family housing,” according to the city.

The draft also plans to use just over $155,000 in ESG funds for homeless prevention and rapid rehousing, homeless management information systems, emergency shelter operations and administrative funds. ESG’s goal is to help people regain permanent housing after being in crisis or experiencing homelessness.

The draft consolidated plan and a summary are available at springfieldohio.gov and can be viewed through July 10. Comments can be sent on the website or to MJones@springfieldohio.gov.

The city held eight input sessions to help “shape our priorities,” Cobbs said. While there was not a large turnout, the city has received decent feedback through its survey.

“Engaging our community really does ensure that our plan reflects actual local needs and not just assumptions on our part,” Cobbs said.

Residents brought up funding emergency repairs, housing rehabilitations, supportive services to stabilize households, code enforcement, increased affordable housing stock and assistance for qualified home buyers.

Cobbs said HOME funds to build and rehabilitate affordable housing, assisting low-income renters and buyers, supporting housing stability and neighborhood revitalization are top priorities.