The first noteworthy MLB player from Springfield is being memorialized with new headstone, ceremony

While Clark County has had its share of Major Leaguers over the years, Donahue was one of the earliest, starting his career in 1900 and finished in 1909, playing in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Chicago and Washington.

His biggest years were as a slick-fielding first baseman for the Chicago White Sox, leading the American League in multiple fielding categories from 1905-1908, and once had 21 putouts in a nine-inning game in 1908.

Donahue made the most of his only World Series appearance in 1906, when he batted either .333 or .278 – sources vary as to his actual average – and saved his team from a no-hitter with a Game 2 hit. A visit back to Springfield that fall saw Donahue receive a hero’s welcome.

Donahue led the league in games and at bats in 1907, his best season offensively with 158 hits and drove in 68 runs. His career ended at age 29 in 1909, finishing with a .255 career batting average, 731 hits, including 31 triples and 143 stolen bases.

But it was Donahue’s defense that stood out. He still has the Major League career record for range factor per game for a first baseman, which includes putouts and assists combined with the number of games played, and the single-season record for putouts at first base with 1,846 in 1907.

He spent his retirement years coaching minor league teams. His brother, Pat Donahue, played in the major three seasons, winning a World Series with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1910, while another brother, Frank, was a career minor leaguer.

Wracked by disease, Donahue prematurely passed at age 34 on July 19, 1913 in Columbus and buried in his hometown. The Springfield Daily News placed a story of his death on its front page with the headline “Death Claims Springfield’s Most Noted Ball Player” and covered his memorial service.

Pat Donahue later became the first inductee into the Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1959, followed by Jiggs in 1963.

Wear, whose interests include baseball, discovered Donahue’s legacy researching Springfield teams and players at the Clark County Public Library and put Donahue’s birthday on the Springfield History page. Kitchen decided to look for his grave at Calvary and was stunned to find no headstone for such a noteworthy figure in local history.

“He was considered one of the better first baseman of his day. We felt like somebody like that should be honored, not totally forgotten,” said Wear.

He and Kitchen set up a Go Fund Me page to raise the $3,000 for a headstone. But they also got another surprise.

In talking with officials at Calvary, they said a headstone piece for Donahue existed from a family member in Texas, but was too thin to meet their regulations and was in storage. Wear and Kitchen couldn’t find any other members of Donahue’s family in the area, but the pair feel they’ve filled that void, saying the process was long, but worth it, appreciative of the donors and Calvary staff for their assistance.

“We feel like we have come to know Jiggs so much,” Kitchen said.

The program at the dedication will include a blessing, a reading by Mark Miller, unveiling of the memorial and closing comments. Wear also worked to get late Springfield magician and police officer Hermann Carr local recognition with a street being named Hermann Carr Way.

“It’s nice when we can honor people in their hometown,” Wear said.

This has been the first such project Kitchen and Wear have worked on, but have other plans including getting historical markers and helping with the restoration of the third floor at the historic Hertzler House.

“Projects like these can make a difference in our town,” she said.

