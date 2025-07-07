Braxton Miller, former teacher Amy Fugate team up to empower students at Springfield Sports Academy

Miller wanted Fugate’s help to give local students the “strong start they deserve,” he said.

“I’m excited to help students find success in all areas — academics, mental wellbeing and athletics ... and to support Braxton’s goal of giving back to the community that shaped him,” said Fugate, who taught Braxton when he was at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Miller, a former Ohio State University football standout, two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and retired NFL quarterback, has served as a community partner at the academy since it opened in 2023.

Fugate, a Springfield native who worked in public education for 37 years and retired from teaching in 2023, is the principal at the academy. She was a teacher in Huber Heights at Wayne High School for 23 years and at the junior high for 12 years.

Fugate also taught at Northridge Elementary in the Northeastern Local School District in 1987 and previously in the Southeastern Local Schools District in 1986. She was appointed to the Ohio Board of Education in early 2024 but resigned last month.

Miller was a quiet student in Fugate’s high school class as he navigated “early athletic stardom with humility,” Fugate said. She taught him in ninth and tenth grades, and he was her student assistant later on at Wayne High School.

“What always stood out was his humility. In the classroom, he didn’t want attention — he just wanted to be a student. Even as college recruitment brought increasing pressure and visibility, Braxton remained focused, courteous and grounded," Fugate said.

As Miller’s profile grew beyond high school and Springfield, his respect for Fugate never faded.

“Ms. Fugate was one of those rare teachers who made every student feel seen and heard,” he said. “She always had high expectations, but she paired them with encouragement and kindness. I remember her always pushing us to think bigger and dig deeper — not just in academics, but in who we wanted to become as people.”

Fugate and Miller remained close and kept in contact through the years since he graduated from Wayne High School. She said she’s happy to be a part of his journey and also to be helping his 12-year-old son Landon who is a “model student athlete” in Dublin.

Throughout his school and sports career, Miller always envisioned himself being a mentor to others because a zip code shouldn’t determine your academic success, character or perseverance, Fugate said.

One day, the two were talking, and Miller mentioned his desire to help more kids at the academy and his goals for the school, so Fugate asked if she could visit. She had no intention of becoming involved but knew “right away this place was special” because of staff and the kids, she said.

“One thing led to the next, and I found myself willing to come out of retirement after two years, resign from the state school board and dive back into education. This time a principal and mentor to a young staff and students at SSA,” she said.

For Miller, this collaboration is about creating opportunity for children who remind him of his younger self and to have people like Fugate who showed up for and inspired him.

“It’s not just about giving back; it’s about paying forward the care and belief others had in me,” he said. “I want them to know that where you come from doesn’t define your ceiling. I hope to be a role model who reminds them that success isn’t just about talent, it’s about effort, attitude and the people who lift you up along the way.”

It’s “surreal in the best way,” Miller said, how Fugate’s remained a steady presence in his journey.

“Growing up here taught me about grit, support and humility. The community cheered me on every step of the way during my sports journey, and now, being back and working with someone like Ms. Fugate, it feels like coming full circle,” he said.

The academy has 100 students, but Fugate’s goal is to have 500 students within the next two years. The school day is longer than in public schools, including spending 90 minutes each day focused on reading and math.

“SSA fosters academic growth and independence. The students will leave being confident and academically prepared for secondary education. The students will know they are capable of anything,” Fugate said.

Springfield Sports Academy, backed by ACCEL Schools, is a tuition-free public charter school serving grades K-8. It’s model combines academics, character education, mental wellness and competitive athletics. Students receive double the standard instruction time in reading and math, benefiting from small class sizes.