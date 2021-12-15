Urbana schools implement PreK-12 Notification system as part of communication, safety plan

Urbana City Schools has implemented a PreK-12 Notification system as part of the district’s overall communications and safety plan.
“This system will allow us to quickly communicate delays, closing, emergencies and other general information to families in the district through text messaging and phone calls,” Superintendent Charles Thiel said in a release.
Through the system, a notice will be sent to the home or cell phone number on file in the event of a school delay or closing. If a decision is made in the evening for the next day, the calls will start before 10 p.m.
School delays and closings will also still be on local radios, TV stations and the Remind app in case a failure with the notification system.
In the event of an emergency, PreK-12 Notification can notify families on up to four phone numbers.
To add more contacts, families must register with PreK-12 Notification by calling the PreK-12 Notification Family Hotline at 1-800-846-4976 from your primary phone number and follow the prompts. Once you have your pin code, visit www.prek12notification.com, login and add phone numbers and email addresses.
“When we send a notice through the PreK-12 Notification system, a text message is sent to cell phones with an audio file message. For landlines, the caller ID will always identify that the call is coming from your child’s school or the district office. Messages will be left on answering machines of in voicemail. A total of four attempts will be made to complete the call if there is no answer,” Thiel said.
He said to contact the school your child attends if: you don’t want to get text messages on your cell phone and prefer a phone call so the school can change the settings for your phone number; if you change your phone number; if you don’t receive a PreK-12 notice; or if you have any questions about the system.
