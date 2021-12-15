Urbana schools implement PreK-12 Notification system as part of communication, safety plan

To add more contacts, families must register with PreK-12 Notification by calling the PreK-12 Notification Family Hotline at 1-800-846-4976 from your primary phone number and follow the prompts. Once you have your pin code, visit www.prek12notification.com, login and add phone numbers and email addresses.

Explore Springfield Rotary Club hosts annual Christmas Party for children with disabilities

“When we send a notice through the PreK-12 Notification system, a text message is sent to cell phones with an audio file message. For landlines, the caller ID will always identify that the call is coming from your child’s school or the district office. Messages will be left on answering machines of in voicemail. A total of four attempts will be made to complete the call if there is no answer,” Thiel said.

He said to contact the school your child attends if: you don’t want to get text messages on your cell phone and prefer a phone call so the school can change the settings for your phone number; if you change your phone number; if you don’t receive a PreK-12 notice; or if you have any questions about the system.