Urbana kicks off season with annual Holiday Horse Parade

At least 80 horses or more will be decked out and lighted ready to parade downtown and paving the way for Santa’s arrival around 6:30. The parade grand marshals will be Sandy and Vince Gonzalez, who are known for their frequent volunteer efforts in the area.

From there, Santa will welcome everyone at his new home away from the North Pole, SantaLand at Legacy Place Monument Square, formerly the Douglas Hotel, a senior living facility that opened earlier this year.

Deere-Bunnell said the residents of Legacy Place are excited to have visitors. SantaLand will be in the lobby and Santa will receive visitors 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17, and letters to Santa can be placed in his mailbox in front of Legacy Place at any time.

Urbana merchants will continue the holiday festivities on Small Business Saturday, offering various specials and events tying in.

There will be no public parking in the Square, 2-8 p.m. Friday to allow for event setup, and no parking on Scioto Street from 5-7 p.m. Parade horses and owners will set up on Patrick Avenue, and there will be no traffic on the Square from 6 p.m. until the last parade participant has cleared downtown. All traffic will be blocked and rerouted.

Deere-Bunnell suggests visitors could find public parking on West Court Street.

“This is our way of giving back to the community. People love things like the free carriage rides, the lights, the horses and Santa,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday Horse Parade

Where: Downtown Urbana

When: 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25

Admission: free

More info: www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/holiday-horse-parade