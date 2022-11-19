Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign

“The Red Kettle here in Clark County are merely a ‘vehicle’ to bring aid to those who need a hand up, which extends beyond the Christmas season. It also provides a fun volunteer opportunity for many, as well as a modest income for our paid bell ringers,” he said.

There are few challenges that have affected the campaign, Ray said, such as not having as many kettles and bell ringers at more stores due to the mall and Kroger locations shutting down, and many people are carrying less cash and coins.

A few years ago, the Salvation Army created the “Twenty on 20″ where they challenge the community to drop a $20 bill into one of the kettles on Dec. 20, take a picture at the kettle, post it on Facebook with the hashtag twentyon20 and challenge others to do the same.

The campaign runs from the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, through 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Red kettles are out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They will be set up at both Walmart locations, three Kroger locations, as well as potential for others locations.

To become a paid or volunteer kettle worker, call the Salvation Army at 937-322-3434.