Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign

News
By , Staff Writer
43 minutes ago
Nonprofit’s goal is $65,000 to help those in need locally.

The Springfield Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for its Red Kettle Campaign.

“It seems it’s getting increasingly difficult to wrangle-in volunteers to ring those all-familiar bells,” said Ryan Ray, development director of the Springfield Salvation Army.

The organization is looking for both paid and volunteer kettle workers as there are only a handful or so signed up.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $65,000 this year. Last year they raised $60,000. The funds raised through the Kettle Campaign goes towards the “greatest need during the winter season and beyond” such as helping Clark County residents with Christmas, utility assistance, food assistance (Choice Pantry), emergency shelter and more.

Ray said $0.83 of every dollar raised goes right back into the Clark County community.

“The Red Kettle here in Clark County are merely a ‘vehicle’ to bring aid to those who need a hand up, which extends beyond the Christmas season. It also provides a fun volunteer opportunity for many, as well as a modest income for our paid bell ringers,” he said.

There are few challenges that have affected the campaign, Ray said, such as not having as many kettles and bell ringers at more stores due to the mall and Kroger locations shutting down, and many people are carrying less cash and coins.

A few years ago, the Salvation Army created the “Twenty on 20″ where they challenge the community to drop a $20 bill into one of the kettles on Dec. 20, take a picture at the kettle, post it on Facebook with the hashtag twentyon20 and challenge others to do the same.

The campaign runs from the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, through 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Red kettles are out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They will be set up at both Walmart locations, three Kroger locations, as well as potential for others locations.

To become a paid or volunteer kettle worker, call the Salvation Army at 937-322-3434.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

