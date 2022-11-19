Springfield locations offer angel tags to help those in need

If any tags go unclaimed, they are filled using the toys received from the Highway Hikers Toy Run to ensure “no child is missed and that every child receives an exceptional Christmas.”

Ray said when someone purchases for an Angel Tree tag they should turn in those items between Dec. 1-3 at the Youth Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Last year, the Springfield Salvation Army served over 2,000 children, Ray said. This year that number could be closer to 3,000.

The Springfield Salvation Army, with the help of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force, is also doing a Senior Angel Tree program.

“We believe that our senior citizen population deserves a great Christmas, too,” Ray said. “We hope to unlock a little nostalgia in the process, which we know can take our senior citizens to a very happy place.”

Last year, the task force initiation this program, which is designed to focus on seniors living in nursing homes by purchasing things they both want and need.

This year, two nursing homes are participating - Springfield Nursing and Independent Living (Springfield Manor) and Northwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation — totaling about 160 total residents.

Both organizations complied wish lists for the seniors at both nursing homes and people in the community can look through the Angels and select the one they want, Ray said. Gifts can be purchased and then returned to the Salvation Army wrapped according to instructions emailed to them, which also includes how to tag them and when and where to bring them. If any residents are missed or unclaimed, the task force will purchase items for them.

“We will then deliver all the gifts to the nursing homes and stay for the little Christmas parties, watching the residents open their gifts,” Ray said. “It really is a magical time to see the smiles, hear the laughter and experience the love and joy in the air.”

The Senior Angel Tree will be done entirely online starting at 7 p.m. tonight. The link for the program will be shared on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.