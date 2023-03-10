Things to do this weekend: History, music events and more

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host several drives this weekend:

The Springfield Family YMCA drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at 300 S. Limestone St., and the Maiden Lane Church of God drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane.

The “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate through March 18. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Night at the Races

Night at the Races will be held at 7 p.m. today at the VFW 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

Tickets are $15 and includes food. All proceeds fund the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefiting the children of Champaign County.

For more information, contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or director@stparislibrary.org.

Breastfeeding Class

Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center will host a breastfeeding class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Participants will receive helpful information and instruction such as milk expression, baby position, and proper latch. Support persons are welcome to join. To register, email SRMC-Childbirth-Education-Classes@mercy.com.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Speaker Barbara Matthies, a retired associate professor of linguistics at Iowa State University, tracked down her family records both here and in Germany over many decades. One outcome has been a booklet telling the story of her maternal great grandmother’s odyssey through life, and that will be the focus of her remarks. Copies of the booklet will be available. Guests are welcome.

Champaign Co. Restaurant Week

Champaign County Restaurant Week will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

There will be dining specials and featured dishes from 17 restaurants. Tickets are $15 and include food. Visit any participating restaurant and be entered to win a grand prize basket. They include Abuela’s Kitchen, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters’ Tasting Room, Little Birds Cafe, Simple Coffee Co., Terre Haute Mall, Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, TeaBaggers Coffee Tea & Wine Cafe, The Depot Coffeehouse, Urbana Brewing Co., Peppercorn’s Diner, MIXX 165, Mumfords Potato Chips & Deli, Cafe Paradiso, Wing Bar, Mixin’s and Fixin’s Country Diner, Studebaker’s Country Restaurant, and Let’s Eat Cake.

For more information, visit www.visitchampaignohio.com.

Sanctuary Series Concert

The next Sanctuary Series concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday with the Dayton Area Celtic Harp Ensemble at 230 E. High St.

One of the area’s premier Celtic ensembles, the Dayton Area Celtic Harp Ensemble, will bring in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. There will be violin, flute and cello, as well as two Irish Kerry Dancers, who are sisters. Following the show there will be a reception to meet the artists.

The series runs monthly from Sept-May. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org.