Clark County’s McKinley Hall programs, staff impacted after $70K cut in federal, state funds

McKinley Hall provides both inpatient and outpatient programs, as well as support for recovery and outreach services. It has gender-specific outpatient treatment programs and an inpatient treatment program for men with 14 beds.

The substance use treatment program served 800 or more people, especially youth, in Clark County.

McKinley Hall employs 66 people and 40 positions were impacted by the federal cut, Deputy Mayor Dave Estrop said while giving a report on funding cuts.

The $10,000 grant loss from the state for the “Talk. They Hear You” Program nixes prevention and health and safety services, Estrop said.

The program aims to teach parents and caregivers how to talk with their children early about drug or alcohol use.

“The campaign has historically equipped parents with the knowledge and skills to increase actions that reduce and prevent underage drinking,” the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says on its website.

McKinley Hall did not return requests for comment.

DeWine vetoed 67 items in the state legislature’s two-year operating budget.

Springfield and Clark County have seen the impacts of federal funding cuts for months now in areas like the local food bank, health department and a youth gun violence study.

The feds cut more than $210,000 worth of food allocated for the Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as $1.2 million of a $1.6 million gun violence prevention grant that aimed to address the rampant issue in Springfield. The Clark County Combined Health District loss about $2.7 million, forcing it to lay staff members off and cancel plans for a clinic site and mobile health clinic.

The regional cuts now total around $4.2 million.