5 former Springfield students to receive Alumni of Distinction Award

The 18th annual Springfield City School District Alumni of Distinction Award program will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Courtyard by Marriott — Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The alumni to be honored include Gary W. Blevins, of Xenia, graduate of North High Class of 1970; Andrew Cutler, of Chicago, graduate of North High Class of 1984; Lisa L. Havens, of Dallas, graduate of North High Class of 1981; Anthony C. Scruse, of East Lyme, Conn., graduate of Springfield High Class of 2010; and Sue Seaman Smedley, of Springfield, graduate of North High Class of 1963.