5 former Springfield students to receive Alumni of Distinction Award

Five Springfield school alumni will soon be honored for their professional success and community service.
The 18th annual Springfield City School District Alumni of Distinction Award program will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Courtyard by Marriott — Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.
The alumni to be honored include Gary W. Blevins, of Xenia, graduate of North High Class of 1970; Andrew Cutler, of Chicago, graduate of North High Class of 1984; Lisa L. Havens, of Dallas, graduate of North High Class of 1981; Anthony C. Scruse, of East Lyme, Conn., graduate of Springfield High Class of 2010; and Sue Seaman Smedley, of Springfield, graduate of North High Class of 1963.
High school student ambassadors will hold a tour of the building for the recipients as they learn about their accomplishments, and a second tour of The Dome, former Springfield High School/South High School.
The events are planned by the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, with activities provided through contributions from local business and individuals.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $32 per person, and prepaid reservations are due by April 20.
For reservations, call Sherry Casto at 937-505-2806. They can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 1500 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, OH 45506. Checks should be made out to Springfield City School District, marked in the memo: Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 20 in order to guarantee seating.
This program was established in 2005 by the Springfield Board of Education to recognize former students who have distinguished themselves through professional success and community services. The committee includes James Bacon, Richard Umbaugh, Wendy Ford, Elena Ackerson, W. Eugene Barnett, Jr., Joan Elder, Bonnie Longo, Jim Rolfes and Superintendent Bob Hill.
About the Author