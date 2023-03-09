Clark County students to qualify for free, reduced-price meals through Medicaid

Explore Springfield Salvation Army to host annual dodgeball fundraiser

Clark-Shawnee Local School District has 804 students who receive free or reduced-price meals, but Superintendent Brian Kuhn said he anticipates this program would increase the amount of students eligible for that benefit.

“I believe this is an excellent idea as a direct certification of school meal benefits removes a potentially barrier for families to access this needed resource,” he said. “Research and our own observations show the positive impacts that a healthy breakfast and lunch have on student performance and engagement in the classroom.”

In the Northeastern Local School District, 861 students qualify for free or reduced price meals. Superintendent John Kronour said they are “always interested” in programs that help close the hunger gap and support the needs of all students.

“As a school district, we understand that hunger is a serious problem that affects our students’ physical and mental well-being,” he said. “Access to healthy and nutritious food is a fundamental right for every child, and we are grateful for programs that uplift our students who may be facing food insecurity.”

Although this new program in Ohio will help some local schools, others already participate in a program that provides free meals to all students.

The Springfield City and Tecumseh Local School Districts participate in the Community Eligibility Program, which offers all students no cost breakfast and lunches regardless of the families income.

To qualify for this program, a district must have at least 60% or higher of their students qualify for direct services from the state. Once a district qualifies, they are eligible for this program for the next four school years.

The program began in 2012 with seven states, now expanding to 39 this coming school year. As of October 2022, ODE estimated that 677,688 children qualify for free or reduced price meals, which the state had also been directly certifying students for if their household received SNAP benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.