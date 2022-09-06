Things to do this week in Springfield area

Food Pantry

Clark State College will host a Second Harvest Walk-Up Food Pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in parking lot G of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Attendees must bring state ID and proof of current address, income is self-reported, and arrive early as the pantry is a first-come, first-served basis.

Neighborhood Meeting

The West End Neighborhood will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St. The speaker will be Ernie Husted, who will complete his unit on personal safety. The meetings are open to all, and light refreshments will be served.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Food Truck

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit. The next schedule for Food Truck Thursdays will be: Street Food by Chef Daryl and Clark County Heritage Center.

Ducks Unlimited Banquet

The 37th annual Champaign County Ducks Unlimited Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Champaign County Fair Grounds.

Ducks Unlimited (DU) is a non-profit organization dedicated to waterfowl and wetland conservation. Funds generated in the U.S. are used to enhance, acquire and restore habitat in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Since DU’s inception in 1937, approximately 10 million acres of habitat has been conserved throughout North America. Ohio has over 18,000 members.

The largest percentage of DU’s expenditure comes from nationwide fund-raising banquets. These dinners are social events attended by people who care about the future of the environment. The dinner is expected to attract 200 people.

Dinner tickets are still available for $50 and includes a one-year membership to DU, dinner and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call 937-307-0647 or visit the Facebook page “Champaign County Ohio Ducks Unlimited.”