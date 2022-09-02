Collier recognized for leading Dayton, Springfield and Butler County newspapers

Cox First Media publisher Jana Collier is recognized as one of the nation’s top 25 media professionals over age 50 in the September issue of Editor & Publisher magazine.
As publisher of Cox First Media, Collier oversees all aspects of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.
Collier is credited with leading these storied newspapers into the digital age. She says that experience has taught her that local media will endure if it focuses on creating community, and providing customers the local journalism they want and need, regardless of what format it’s in.
“I really believe that local journalism is more important than ever, and our local newspaper is making a difference every day,” Collier said. “I am so grateful to work in this space, and it’s an honor to be recognized for that work.”
Collier has demonstrated a commitment to watchdog and solutions-oriented journalism, launching the Path Forward initiative that investigates solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our region.
Path Forward reporting has explored challenges and solutions around topics like the region’s economy, Dayton Public Schools and K-12 education, the opioid epidemic and more.
Likewise, the recently launched Community Gems initiative celebrates the people making big and small differences in our community.
And she positioned Cox First Media to provide a robust suite of digital advertising solutions customized to meet advertisers’ needs.
Reporting by Cox First Media newspapers is recognized as some of the best in Ohio. This year, the papers won more than a dozen awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in Ohio, as well as awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association.
But more importantly, the organization’s reporting has served the community. It has led to changes in state law, including making child marriage illegal in Ohio, improving crime victims’ access to state aid programs, and tightening social safety nets.
Recent reporting helped the community rebuild itself after the COVID-19 shutdown and the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. It provided needed information about the Oregon District shooting in Dayton, as well as a place for trusted information about the security of local elections and voting.
Cox First Media newspapers were a reliable source of needed information during the COVID-19 pandemic, including reporting on Ohio’s unemployment system, how people can keep their families safe, and how government aid is being used.
Collier told Editor & Publisher that today’s newspapers are well positioned to stay tomorrow’s top source of local news.
“That’s because we have an established subscription business model and credibility as news worth paying for,” Collier said.
