Things to do this week in Champaign and Clark counties

The KTH Parts Industries Inc., 1111 State Route 235 in St. Paris, and South Charleston Public Library Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestone St., drives will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate through Aug. 27 at any drive or the Dayton Donation Center will be entered in weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings for a PlayStation5, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Each weekly winner will get to choose from the same four prizes. All registered donors will also get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Clark State Fair

Clark State College will host a Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the main campus, outside of the Rhodes Hall front patio area. This festival-style, outdoor event will be open to students, staff, and faculty. There will be a variety of outdoor games, food, and music. A contest to determine which table is the most creative and interactive will also be held.

Grief group

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, will host GriefShare, a 13-week seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?,” and “Guilt and Anger.” Meetings will be held in the parlor of the church. For more information and child care arrangements, contact Pastor Thomas Brodbeck at 937-399-6257 or tom.brodbeck@grace-nalc.org.

Garden yoga

Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers are sponsoring Meet Me at the Garden for Yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park and Gardens Arboretum, 1900 Park Road. Yoga will be taught by Connie Strait, MT. Donations are accepted. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit. The schedule for the next Food Truck Thursdays will be: Old School BBQ and Clark County Literacy Center.

Mercy Health mobile mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St. in Springfield, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.