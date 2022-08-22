2 Clark State faculty selected for student success leadership cohort

Two Clark State College faculty were selected by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) for a leadership cohort.
Robert Derr, associate professor of English and Desiree Williams, director of the Clark State Center for Teaching and Learning will represent the college in the 2022-23 Leadership Academy for Student Success cohort.
“Dr. Derr and Williams have admirably demonstrated their laser focus on student success,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “They excel in ensuring their students have the knowledge and skills to be successful in subsequent coursework or in their careers. I look forward to their participation and the strategies that they bring back to campus to improve the student experience.”
Derr, who has been teaching at the college since 2019 and has taught English at the college level for the past 17 years, is an associate professor of English and the English and Developmental English Coordinator. He earned a Doctorate in Education with concentrations in Higher Education Leadership and Continuous Improvement from Concordia University, and his Master’s and Bachelor’s are both in English from East Carolina University.
Derr said he feels honored to be nominated and selected to participate in the third cohort for this academy.
“I am looking forward to getting to know and learn from colleagues across the state. Student success is vital to our mission at Clark State College, and I am looking forward to being able to share what I learn through participating in the leadership academy with my Clark State family,” he said.
Williams joined the college in January as the Director for the Center for Teaching and Learning. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wright State University, her Master of Business Administration from Ohio Dominican University, and is graduate certified in Instructional Design from Bowling Green State University.
Williams said she is also honored and excited to be selected for the academy.
“I am always happy to blend my experiences in learning, development, education, instructional design, and business to inspire a culture of learning,” she said. “I have spent 20 plus years in leadership roles, and this Pathways Project opportunity will empower me to partner with other leaders to continue to inspire a greater student experience.”
The OACC established the leadership academy, which is modeled on the Aspen Institute’s Leadership program, in 2019 to to encourage mid-level administrators and faculty to develop leadership skills and promote student success. The academy is spearheaded by the association’s Success Center for Ohio Community Colleges.
The fellows meet six times over a year to participate in sessions designed to help them strengthen their college’s ability to accomplish its mission of sustaining pathways to student success.
