2 Clark State faculty selected for student success leadership cohort

“I am looking forward to getting to know and learn from colleagues across the state. Student success is vital to our mission at Clark State College, and I am looking forward to being able to share what I learn through participating in the leadership academy with my Clark State family,” he said.

Williams joined the college in January as the Director for the Center for Teaching and Learning. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wright State University, her Master of Business Administration from Ohio Dominican University, and is graduate certified in Instructional Design from Bowling Green State University.

Williams said she is also honored and excited to be selected for the academy.

“I am always happy to blend my experiences in learning, development, education, instructional design, and business to inspire a culture of learning,” she said. “I have spent 20 plus years in leadership roles, and this Pathways Project opportunity will empower me to partner with other leaders to continue to inspire a greater student experience.”

The OACC established the leadership academy, which is modeled on the Aspen Institute’s Leadership program, in 2019 to to encourage mid-level administrators and faculty to develop leadership skills and promote student success. The academy is spearheaded by the association’s Success Center for Ohio Community Colleges.

The fellows meet six times over a year to participate in sessions designed to help them strengthen their college’s ability to accomplish its mission of sustaining pathways to student success.