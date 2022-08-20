Clark State embraces new theme as students welcomed back next week

President Jo Alice Blondin, who entered her 10th year of service with the college last month, hosted her 10th Convocation on Aug. 15. The theme for this year’s convocation was “We are Family,” with faculty and staff being encouraged to embrace that theme through the upcoming year.

“Clark State’s theme this year, We Are Family, represents one of the goals of our new strategic plan: self-care and care for each other,” Blondin said. “At Clark State, we endeavor to serve our students, colleagues, and community members with respect, empathy, and understanding, all while ensuring that we meet our mission for the communities we serve.”