Clark State embraces new theme as students welcomed back next week

Clark State College is embracing a new theme this year as they will welcome students back to campus with the start of fall semester on Monday.
President Jo Alice Blondin, who entered her 10th year of service with the college last month, hosted her 10th Convocation on Aug. 15. The theme for this year’s convocation was “We are Family,” with faculty and staff being encouraged to embrace that theme through the upcoming year.
“Clark State’s theme this year, We Are Family, represents one of the goals of our new strategic plan: self-care and care for each other,” Blondin said. “At Clark State, we endeavor to serve our students, colleagues, and community members with respect, empathy, and understanding, all while ensuring that we meet our mission for the communities we serve.”
The college will host a welcome back event for new and returning students, staff and faculty from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on the Leffel Lane campus in Springfield in front of Rhodes Hall.
The festival-style, outdoor event will include a variety of outdoor games, food and music, students will be able to learn more about the resources and activities offered at the college, there will be campus tours, student resources, organizations and clubs, career services, student worker positions, and an on-campus job fair.
Registration is still open for the fall semester and admissions advisors are on campus to help new and returning students. Applications are also available online at https://slate.clarkstate.edu/apply/.
