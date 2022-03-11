These 33 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court during a special grand jury this week:
Cassandra L. Hall, 38, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.
Christopher L. Winans, 35: possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Tessa M. Roberts, 32, of Dayton: aggravated possession of drugs.
Dyier Smith, 21, of Springfield: possession of marijuana.
Rachel N. Flack, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
William B. Wise, 52, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Chad M. Foland, 41, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Robert A. Litteral, 34, of New Carlisle: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Dylan D. Davis, 29, of West Liberty: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Michael Hazel, 44, of Huber Heights: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
John D. Crowley, 45, of Canton: possession of cocaine.
Christopher Cole Eugene Ward, 24, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Revvell Crickmore, 30, of Springfield: aggravated possession, possession of marijuana.
Robin L. Long, 53, of Urbana: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Elliot H. Weber, 40, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Gariann R. Yochym, 40, of Asheville, N.C.: aggravated possession of drugs.
Geoffrey, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason R. Cooper, 45, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
Kyle Lee Dinnen, 33: aggravated possession of drugs.
Flaron Sheeler Jones, 26, of Dayton: aggravated possession of drugs.
Cody M. Lloyd, 31, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Bobby L. Alcorn, 35, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joseph Cody Allen, 19, of Dayton: aggravated possession.
Jasmine S. Maynard, 28, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Joshua N. Hardeman, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Thomas M. Grooms, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua M. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
William Mullins, 51, of Elsmere, Ky.: aggravated possession of drugs.
Randy R. Rinehart, 44, of London: possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Nathaniel Newman, 35: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Michael Cooper, 37, of Dayton: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Jason M. Pack, 41, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.
