These 33 people were indicted in Clark County

Rachel N. Flack, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

William B. Wise, 52, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Chad M. Foland, 41, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Robert A. Litteral, 34, of New Carlisle: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Dylan D. Davis, 29, of West Liberty: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Hazel, 44, of Huber Heights: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

John D. Crowley, 45, of Canton: possession of cocaine.

Christopher Cole Eugene Ward, 24, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Revvell Crickmore, 30, of Springfield: aggravated possession, possession of marijuana.

Robin L. Long, 53, of Urbana: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Elliot H. Weber, 40, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Gariann R. Yochym, 40, of Asheville, N.C.: aggravated possession of drugs.

Geoffrey, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason R. Cooper, 45, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Kyle Lee Dinnen, 33: aggravated possession of drugs.

Flaron Sheeler Jones, 26, of Dayton: aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody M. Lloyd, 31, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Bobby L. Alcorn, 35, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joseph Cody Allen, 19, of Dayton: aggravated possession.

Jasmine S. Maynard, 28, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas M. Grooms, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua M. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

William Mullins, 51, of Elsmere, Ky.: aggravated possession of drugs.

Randy R. Rinehart, 44, of London: possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Nathaniel Newman, 35: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Cooper, 37, of Dayton: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Jason M. Pack, 41, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.