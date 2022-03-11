Hamburger icon
Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Savings Time Fast Facts

By Staff Report
32 minutes ago

Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday before bedtime.

It’s that time of year to “Spring Forward.” Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

ExploreRELATED: Who's to blame for Daylight Saving Time? It's not who you were taught

To help adjust to the loss of sleep, sleep experts suggest going to bed an hour earlier, and to avoid heavy foods Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

About the Author

Staff Report
