These 24 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Dustan D. Conley, 26: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Dontas Kiit, 46, of Dayton: two counts of having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Tory L. Johnson, 44, of Springfield: three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine.
Michael Stratton, 40, of Springfield: unauthorized use of property.
Steven Worthington, 35, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Jessica Kiblinger, 46, of Springfield: four counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Jacob L. Mongold, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Verlynia C. Murphy, 36, of New Carlisle: failure to stop after an accident, reckless homicide.
D‘Andre K.J. McElrath, 18: robbery, having weapons while Under disability.
Benjamin Buck 735 Linden Avenue Springfield, Ohio 45505 I Age: 41 1 Indicted for: Birrglary, Attempted Burglary, Burglary, Burglary, Burglary, Possession of Criminal Tools, Possession of ¢riminal Tools
Heavn N. Durst, 44, of Milford Center: possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Carrie S Reisinger 12956 Maple Ridge Road Milford Center, Ohio 43045 Age: 44 Indicted for: .Aggravated Possession of Drugs
William C. Hoskins II, 21: domestic violence.
Markeese L. Brown, 19: three counts of carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, discharge of a firearms on or near prohibited premises, three counts of improperly discharging at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Herbert D. A. Ingram, 19, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
George B. Applin, 42, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Nathaniel L. Phillips, 26: aggravated burglary.
Candace Fuller, 30: possession of a fentanyl related compound.
August J. Decker, 33: aggravated possession of drugs.
Benjamin Buck, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Benjamin E. Vasquez, 19, of Lexington, Ky.: abduction, aggravated menacing, aggravated menacing, kidnapping.
Fortunato Ventura-Rodriguez, 26, of Springfield: rape.
De’Quan T. Anderson, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Brian Lundenburg, 37: obstructing official business.
