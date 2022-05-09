Springfield woman killed in US 35 shooting in Riverside

She was identified Monday afternoon as Shauna Cameron by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. She died of her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Cameron was a passenger in a maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala headed east around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive when it was shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to the Riverside Police Department.