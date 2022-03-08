Hamburger icon
These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
8 minutes ago

These 22 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Joshua D. Dunn, 28, of Columbus: possession of cocaine.

Shawn’Taja D. Portis, 23, of Dayton: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Patrick W. Robinson, 50, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Eric N. Beedy, 57, of Springfield: abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence.

Craig E. Combs, 37, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Jeffrey S. Anderson, 35: four counts of receiving stolen property.

Joshua Castle, 34, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tara L. Rutledge, 38, of New Carlisle: receiving stolen property.

James Joe Wesley Nicholas, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody M. Lloyd, 21, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ethan F. Martin, 19, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

James S. Nouanesengsy, 34, of Dayton: possession of heroin.

Danielle N. Thomson, 35, of Springfield: burglary.

Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia: aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amber N. Martin, 33, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Jermaine D. Bogan, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Donald D. Bowshier, 56, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Robert Harris, 31, of Aliquippa, Penn.: possession of cocaine.

Dustin M. Smith, 36, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Shane M. Kintz, 45, of Wilmington: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Back to Top