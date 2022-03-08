Current cases:
22CV0080: William Norman v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Superior Trim, September Ends Co., bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0081: Jerome C. Flowers v. Aldi Inc. Springfield, Administrator Ohio Bureau Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0082: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton Inc. v. Kimberley M. Ward, Aaron J. Ward Sr., Cavalry SPV I LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, City of Springfield Ohio and Ohio Municipal Corporation, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0083: Charles Jackson v. Carlos Hernandez-Ramirez, Armondo Plumbing Service, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Progressive Insurance Company, personal injury.
22CV0084: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Amy Jones; John Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Amy Jones; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0085: Bankunited N.A. v. Danielle N. Fisher, Zachary A. Fisher, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Sara Jane Ginn, 32, of Catawba, office manager and Isaac Henry Garrison, 34, of Catawba, manager.
Property transfers:
Tebel Runions to Tebel and William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Steven P. Cornett to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, Beach Dr., Medway; $75,000
Cynthia Whiddon to Scott Whiddon, 947 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Judith A. Chapman to Amy Lynn Kaffenbarger, 1236 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Nicole Jacobs to John and Debra Dancer, 1115 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000
Martin E. and Jerri Murray to Jerri L. Murray, 513 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee