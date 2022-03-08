22CV0084: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Amy Jones; John Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Amy Jones; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0085: Bankunited N.A. v. Danielle N. Fisher, Zachary A. Fisher, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sara Jane Ginn, 32, of Catawba, office manager and Isaac Henry Garrison, 34, of Catawba, manager.

Property transfers:

Tebel Runions to Tebel and William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Steven P. Cornett to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, Beach Dr., Medway; $75,000

Cynthia Whiddon to Scott Whiddon, 947 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Judith A. Chapman to Amy Lynn Kaffenbarger, 1236 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Nicole Jacobs to John and Debra Dancer, 1115 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000

Martin E. and Jerri Murray to Jerri L. Murray, 513 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee