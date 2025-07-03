Breaking: Clark County I-70 chase ends in arrest

31 minutes ago
A man is in custody following a pursuit on Interstate-70 early Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers began chasing a vehicle around 6:33 a.m. after the driver fled a traffic stop. He had been speeding at 98 mph, Dispatcher Travis Jones said.

The driver voluntarily pulled over and was arrested on I-70 westbound near US-68 at 6:58 a.m. He is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

There were no injuries as a result of the chase.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.