Clark County I-70 chase ends in arrest

A man is in custody following a pursuit on Interstate-70 early Thursday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers began chasing a vehicle around 6:33 a.m. after the driver fled a traffic stop. He had been speeding at 98 mph, Dispatcher Travis Jones said.
The driver voluntarily pulled over and was arrested on I-70 westbound near US-68 at 6:58 a.m. He is in custody at the Clark County Jail.
There were no injuries as a result of the chase.
