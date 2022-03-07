Hamburger icon
Local gas prices flirt with $4 a gallon; national average hits highest mark in 14 years

This Springfield Marathon station just south of Interstate 70 had gas priced at $3.99 a gallon over the weekend. Prices in the region are lower than the national average, but all prices are rising. BEN McLAUGHLIN/STAFF

By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Gasoline prices in the Dayton-Springfield area hit $3.99 at several stations. The increase came as the price of regular fuel broke the $4 per gallon average in the U.S. for the first time since 2008, according to the Associated Press.

Inflation had caused gas prices to rise this year, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted new surges in prices.

Some stations Monday morning were selling gas for 20 to 30 cents less than the $3.99 price.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

