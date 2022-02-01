Hamburger icon
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
59 minutes ago

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Traymonta R. McKinney, 21: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

William C. Hutchinson, 40: domestic violence, harassment with a bodily substance.

Levi A. Garvey, 29: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Judith Roberts, 60, of Springfield: enforcement chapter, additional money laundering prohibitions.

Shae M. Vanhoose, 35: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Victor M. Castellanos, 36, of Springfield: identity fraud, forgery, tampering with evidence.

Brian Mason, 40, of South Charleston: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Taveont Dennis Miller, 21: having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Shawn A. Hall, 40, of Springfield: trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.

Tyson R. Neiling, 24, of Springfield: theft.

David W. Harris, 31, of Dayton: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Paul D. Daniels, 28, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

William B. Wise, 52, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 30, of Springfield: theft.

Nicholas J. Bailey, 43, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Floyd H. Jordan Jr., 49: five counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of rape.

Omar S. Ali, 41, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine.

Mitchell Jenkins, 35: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, restriction against the design, building, construction of a vehicle with hidden compartment, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica N. Buchanan, 31: illegal processing of drug documents, aggravated possession of drugs.

