Want to see the Bengals play at the Super Bowl? Here are things to know

Prices for tickets to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI are a bit higher than the last time the Bengals went to a Super Bowl.
The cost of a ticket to the 1989 gridiron battle at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla. was $100 on average, according to The Bleacher Report. The Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers 20-16 in front of a crowd of more than 75,000.
Tickets for upper deck seats to watch the Feb. 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. are impossible to get now, but they started at around $900.
Resale tickets on Ticketmaster on Monday for the top row were selling for around $6,600. Better seats were in the $10,000 range.
The front row? $70,000 each.
After the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday, CVG airport in Northern Kentucky announced it added 12 flights to LAX on Feb. 10-12. Those will be on Delta, American and United.
On Sunday night, roundtrip airline tickets to LA from Cincinnati could be found for $354 on the day of the Super Bowl and with a return trip on the next day.
Attention #BengalsNation: @united has added 12 nonstop flights to/from @flyLAXairport on 2/11 and 2/12 (returns 2/13 or 2/14). @AmericanAir and @Delta have added similar flights to get our city to #SuperBowlLVI. Book now! @Bengals #WhoDey— CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 31, 2022
Hotels near SoFi Stadium were starting at around $400 per night on Sunday, and prices had started to rise on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know about Super Bowl LVI:
- The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 13. That makes it 3:30 p.m. (Pacific) in Inglewood. As of the writing of this article, the Rams were favored to win.
- This is the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area since 1993. It is only the second time in NFL history that a team will play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium. (Tampa played in its own stadium.) For this Super Bowl game, the Rams are actually the road team and the Bengals are the home team, a designation that alternates by conference every year.
- It is the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup since playoff seeding began; both teams are No. 4 seeds.
- The game will be broadcast on NBC. The Sunday Night Football crew of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the game in the booth. Both have ties to the Cincinnati area. Michaels was the Cincinnati Reds play-by-play broadcaster and Collinsworth was a receiver for the Bengals.
- The Super Bowl Halftime show has been heavily promoted and features Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige. It is being touted as a big cultural moment.
- Anyone attending the big game must wear a KN95 facial mask for COVID-19 safety. The L.A. County health district requires it at mega-events whether outside or inside. Anyone who enters the gates of SoFi Stadium, vaccinated or not, will be handed one. Masks may only be removed when eating or drinking.
