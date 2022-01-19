Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
13 minutes ago

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

ExploreThere are 3 ways to renew Clark County dog tags in 2022

Chad Michael Conley, 31: violating protection order.

Mandee Marie Lykins, 41: breaking and entering, receiving stolen property.

Brian Joseph Piccione Mitchell, 45, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Rickie Lamar Hayes, 41, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Sean D. Wise, 21, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Dewayne Thomas Thacker, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Andrew Dan Evilsizor, 23: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property.

Dale Dewayne Springer, 37, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Ji’Yah Terrell Christopher Rose, 18, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Cedric Allen Scerba, 20, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.

Ronald E. Harris, 58, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

David A. Roberts, 46, of Springfield: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; abduction.

Perry Wayne Tayllor, 30, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Zachary T. Sowers, 24, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property,

Darian Christian Rossitto, 29, of Springfield: theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy E. Reed, 43, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs.

Tyler S. Wilson, 29: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Nehemiah Anthony Story, 29, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Patricia J. Boswell, 46, of South Charleston: domestic violence, endangering children.

ExploreClark County using federal funds on veterans’ emergency assistance needs

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
There are 3 ways to renew Clark County dog tags in 2022
3
Unique bourbon raffle to benefit Springfield Arts Council
4
Masters of Soul to bring Motown to Springfield
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top