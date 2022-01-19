There are 3 ways to renew Clark County dog tags in 2022

Now those of us who already have a registered dog received a renewal notice in the mail last month.

Some of us took care of this civic duty right away. I imagine their little canine angel is already sporting the stylish tag for 2022. After all, it’s what all the cool dogs will be wearing this year.

But that was too easy for the rest of us. We do better with a registration deadline hanging over our heads. Only 12 days to go, folks.

There are three ways to renew the dog tags, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

Go to https://clarkcounty.dogtaglicense.com/.

Select your license type. One year is only $22. That is less than $2 a month to protect your pup.

More than one year can be purchased. This site can also be used to register a new puppy or to register a kennel.

The directions are very simple and the fee is payable with a credit card. Considerable care has been taken to make sure cards use is secure, according to the website. A receipt should be emailed soon after purchase to the owner. I got mine within minutes of filling out the form.

Since the tags might arrive in the mail as long as 10 days later (during the pandemic it might take longer), it might be good to print that receipt and keep it handy just in case the tag arrives after the registration deadline.

Clark County officials understand that not everyone is computer savvy so they have made it possible to buy dog tags in person at various locations around the county. Some of the locations may charge a handling fee.

These locations will sell tags in person until Jan. 31; New Carlisle Federal, in New Carlisle and on Villa Road, and Park National Bank in Enon, New Carlisle, South Charleston, and Northridge.

Additional locations in Clark County will sell dog licenses until September. Discount Drug Mart, Kings Kennels, Wet Your Whiskers, TizWiz Feed and Supply, VCA Northwood Animal Hospital, and Lucky Mutz Pet Resort. Remember that tags purchased after January will cost $44 each.

And, of course, tags are available year around at the Clark County Auditor’s Office, Clark County SPCA, and Clark County Dog Shelter.

Those renewing tags can still mail in that application with a check and a self-addressed stamped envelope. Do it soon.

Remember once you purchase the dog tag, your work is not quite done.

You have to actually put the shiny tag on the dog’s collar and keep the paperwork on file in case the tag is lost. The tag will do no good in your purse or coat pocket.

If you do not renew your tags by Feb. 1, you will have to pay twice as much to license your best little buddy. Or you may have to pay a fine if you are caught with an unlicensed dog. That fine is more than the tag.

Pet owners also have a responsibility to notify the dog shelter if their dog gets loose. It helps to have a photo of the dog to post it on the Dog Shelter and SPCA and various neighborhood missing animal Facebook sites. Don’t assume everyone will see the posters you put on local trees and bulletin boards.

Sometimes, no matter how well you care for your pet, that collar might get pulled off your dog or damaged, resulting in your pup appearing like a stray.

If your dog goes missing it is wise to contact officials immediately with a photo, and description and keep your copy of your dog registration handy. That will make it easier to reunite you with your fur baby.

Many people are now having their dog microchipped, which is a small device that the vet puts under the dog’s skin. These microchips are permanent and cannot be lost if the collar is somehow removed or damaged.

Getting a microchip makes all sorts of sense.

We spend so much money purchasing, and caring for our pets, and we take them into our hearts. It seems to me that anything that will help you find a lost puppy is worth every penny.