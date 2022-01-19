Clark County using federal funds on veterans’ emergency assistance needs

More than $60,000 in emergency expenses last year were related to housing, utilities and some medical expenses.

The money is part of the $26 million allocated to Clark County from the $1.9 trillion ARPA that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from pandemic impact.

ARPA funding can be used to provide emergency assistance to populations experiencing negative economic impacts during the pandemic, according to the commission.

The commissioners have allocated nearly $11 million in ARPA funds for various projects. That money is being used for the reimbursement to the general fund for pandemic-related losses in revenue, the reimbursement of employee paid administrative leave and the funding of technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open in 2022.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to help alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road. In November 2021, the commission also authorized $800,000 of spending toward a project to extend the waterline that runs near Park Layne.

By the Numbers:

26: The amount in millions allocated to Clark County through the American Rescue Plan Act

220,000: The maximum amount allotted to the reimbursement in veteran office emergency expenses

85: The number of emergency assistance applicants the county’s veterans office saw in 2021