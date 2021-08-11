springfield-news-sun logo
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Staff
26 minutes ago

These 17 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Shane M. Matthews, 28, of Springfield: theft.

Carmen D. Dearing, 18, of Medway: theft.

Tori A. Vint, 28, of Enon: two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Pedro M. Lara, 27: pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Chelsey R. McClain, 23, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

John M. Curry, 64: possession of cocaine.

SeQuan T. Gibson, 26, of Springfield: possession of drugs.

Jon S. Foster, 49, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Antonio L. Floyd, 37: attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, domestic violence.

James E. Freeze, 43, of Urbana: failure to comply, receiving stolen property.

London M. Cooks, 19, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business.

Deondrae M. Poole, 19, of Springfield: failure to verify current address, failure to register a new address.

Timothy L. Ferguson, 35, of Springfield: endangering children.

Rashad M. Cherry, 33, of Springfield: having weapons while under disability.

Jamichael L. Patterson, 19, Springfield: aggravated burglary, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

William C. Hoskins, 40, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Shyannah Elizabeth Lee Hall, 26, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

