Springfield home demolished following fire

A Springfield residence was lost to a fire on Sunday, with no serious injuries reported.
The Springfield Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2810 Woodford Drive around noon on Sunday, said Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Matt Smith.
The home’s two occupants were transported to the local hospital, Smith said, but were treated and released.
The fire rescue has not determined the cause of the blaze, as the residence was severely damaged and was ordered to be demolished as a result. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly six hours, Smith said.
The Clark County Auditor’s Office estimated the property’s value as more than $113,000, and an additional estimated $50,000 worth of property inside the structure was also lost, Smith told the News-Sun.