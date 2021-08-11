springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man indicted after allegedly shooting victim in the neck

Antonio Floyd. Contributed
Caption
Antonio Floyd. Contributed

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
31 minutes ago

A Springfield man has been indicted on new charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck.

Antonio Floyd, 36, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of domestic violence and having a weapon under disability. He was indicted in May on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

As of Wednesday morning, he was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

On April 18, Springfield Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street on a report of a woman “who had been shot inside the home,” according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Explore4 killed, several hurt in crash near Urbana

When officers arrived, they found Floyd inside the house with the victim, who “had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder that exited the left side of her neck,” the affidavit said.

She was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized and then transferred by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, the affidavit said.

A neighbor was interviewed and said she “had heard arguing between the two on a number of occasions and recalled (Floyd) had moved in and out a couple of times while the victim lived there,” the affidavit said.

ExploreOhio Attorney General appointed as special prosecutor to Eric Cole case

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
4
Temporary Clark County sales tax rate may become permanent
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top