These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Gary L. Booth Jr., 47: aggravated robbery.

James L. Savage, 49: identity fraud, forgery.

Andrea D. Scandura, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

James P. Skaggs, 46, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Alexis J. Hallen, 23: forgery.

Melanie Ramey, 40, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Michael T. Edwards, 42, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 30, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey E. Lewis, 36, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Michale T. Norton, 29, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

William Hoskins II, 42, of Xenia: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Audrey Ratliff, 37, of Springfield: robbery.

Ryan Turton, 42, of Springfield: robbery.