These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Tommy L. Kelly, 49: receiving stolen property.
Briana J. Daniel, 24: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Richard R. White, 36, of Springfield: theft.
Samantha Hamilton, 24: robbery.
Gary L. Booth Jr., 47: aggravated robbery.
James L. Savage, 49: identity fraud, forgery.
Andrea D. Scandura, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
James P. Skaggs, 46, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Alexis J. Hallen, 23: forgery.
Melanie Ramey, 40, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Michael T. Edwards, 42, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability.
Shamaka S. Johnson, 30, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Jeffrey E. Lewis, 36, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Michale T. Norton, 29, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
William Hoskins II, 42, of Xenia: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Audrey Ratliff, 37, of Springfield: robbery.
Ryan Turton, 42, of Springfield: robbery.
