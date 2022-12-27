Woman arrested in kidnapping of Columbus 5-month-old twins in court on unrelated charge

Jackson was arrested Dec. 22 in Indianapolis, but Kason and the stolen car were still missing, until later that day police officers who stopped to eat discovered the Honda near a Papa John’s. Kason was still inside, and wearing the same clothes he was taken in, police said.

Police in Columbus filed two felony counts of kidnapping against Jackson; however, extradition papers have not yet been filed in Indiana, records show.

Jackson has ties to the Dayton area, where police reports show she made several trips to visit her two daughters, who live with their father in Riverside.