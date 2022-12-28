Multiple crashes, calls for help reported in Clark County during frigid holiday weekend

According to preliminary reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, troopers responded to 49 crashes in Clark County from Friday to Monday.

Three Clark County crashes were reported as injury crashes, and 46 involved property damage, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the patrol.

Statewide, from Friday to Monday, a total of 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Of the 13 killed, impairment was a factor in one crash, according to troopers.

No fatal crashes were handled by the Springfield post during the holiday weekend and Monday, per preliminary reports.

Between Friday and Monday, AAA in Dayton also received about 3,500 calls.

Callers in both the Miami Valley and statewide were primarily requesting help with dead car batteries and help with towing and tires, according to AAA public and government affairs manager Kara Hitchens.

AAA’s Dayton-area market includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Emergency roadside service calls were almost triple what they were last year over the same time period, according to AAA.

AAA predicted that more than 4 million Ohioans would be traveling over the holiday season this year.

Those traveling in Clark County during New Year festivities will likely not be driving over ice and snow, though, according to the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office.

Visibility on roads was continuing to improve on Tuesday, with some patchy fog reported throughout the region, according to NWS.

Temperatures in the region are expected to rise to 50 degrees by Friday this week, according to the NWS. Dry weather is expected in the area until Thursday, with rain expected on New Year’s Eve.