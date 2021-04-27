These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

David Surbaugh, 25: aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Simms, 30, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Allexandra Adams, 35, of Springfield: abusing harmful intoxicants.

Savon Dearmond, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Tremon Riggins, 21, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Antonio Floyd, 36, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault.

Pamela Sisco, 57, of New Carlisle: inducing panic.

Travis Baker, 30, of Medway: theft, tampering with evidence.

Thomas Palmer, 59, of Dayton: aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under teh influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.

Riley Ogden, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle.

Katina Kramer aka Katina Brakeall, 50, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Misty Matthews, 32, of South Charleston: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of herion, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jordan Riley, 21, of Springfield: two counts of violating a protection order.