Man killed in Sunday shooting in Springfield identified

Credit: File photo

News | 45 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock

A man who was killed in a Springfield shooting early Sunday morning has been identified.

Philip Riggle, 48, of Springfield, was found dead just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on reports that a man, identified as Riggle, had been shot, according to a Springfield police report.

Police found Riggle inside the front door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, the report stated.

No other injuries were reported.

No suspect information or additional details were available.

The murder investigation is ongoing at this time.

