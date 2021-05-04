Man killed in Sunday shooting in Springfield identified

A man who was killed in a Springfield shooting early Sunday morning has been identified.
Philip Riggle, 48, of Springfield, was found dead just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Officers were dispatched to the residence on reports that a man, identified as Riggle, had been shot, according to a Springfield police report.
Police found Riggle inside the front door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, the report stated.
No other injuries were reported.
No suspect information or additional details were available.
The murder investigation is ongoing at this time.