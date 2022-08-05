springfield-news-sun logo
These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
21 minutes ago

These 15 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Jay C. Brown, 61, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Heather Shaw, 37: receiving stolen property.

Elijah Cuffie, 20, of Columbus: assault.

Jason Tucker, 46, of Springfield: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability, possession of cocaine.

Michael Terrell Sr., 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Chandler Woodland, 22, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.

Sidney Jacobs, 32, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Yurasek, 42, of Columbus: five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs.

Howard Isley, 55, of Springfield: two counts of OVI.

Andres Lopez, 42, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Jose DeLeon, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

John Stumbo, 39, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryant McGlothan, 33: domestic violence.

Justin Ilges, 37: possessing criminal tools.

