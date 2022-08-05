These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

These 15 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Jay C. Brown, 61, of Springfield: breaking and entering.
Heather Shaw, 37: receiving stolen property.
Elijah Cuffie, 20, of Columbus: assault.
Jason Tucker, 46, of Springfield: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability, possession of cocaine.
Michael Terrell Sr., 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Chandler Woodland, 22, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.
Sidney Jacobs, 32, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.
James Yurasek, 42, of Columbus: five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs.
Howard Isley, 55, of Springfield: two counts of OVI.
Andres Lopez, 42, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Jose DeLeon, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
John Stumbo, 39, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.
Bryant McGlothan, 33: domestic violence.
Justin Ilges, 37: possessing criminal tools.
