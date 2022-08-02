Back to School: When Clark, Champaign students start classes

Students are enjoying their last days of summer break before returning to the classroom as school districts are quickly approaching the start of the 2022-23 year.
Students at some schools begin the third week of August, while others start the third and fourth weeks of the month, and only one district starts in September.
Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.
Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for local public and career schools.
Aug. 17: Tecumseh Local Schools, Northwestern Local Schools, Global Impact STEM Academy, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) level 1.
Aug. 18: Triad Local Schools, Springfield-Clark CTC level 2.
Aug. 19: Urbana City Schools group A.
Aug. 22: Graham Local Schools, Triad preschool, Urbana group B.
Aug. 23: Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, Triad preschool and kindergarten, Urbana group C.
Aug. 24: Springfield City Schools grades 1-9.
Aug. 25: Southeastern Local Schools, Springfield grades 10-12.
Aug. 29: Greenon Local Schools and kindergarten last names A-M.
Aug. 30: Northeastern Local Schools, Springfield kindergarten last names A-L, Greenon kindergarten last names N-Z.
Aug. 31: Springfield kindergarten last names M-Z.
Sept. 1: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Springfield all kindergarten.
About the Author