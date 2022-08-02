springfield-news-sun logo
X

Back to School: When Clark, Champaign students start classes

Students in Clark and Champaign County schools start this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Students in Clark and Champaign County schools start this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
46 minutes ago

Students are enjoying their last days of summer break before returning to the classroom as school districts are quickly approaching the start of the 2022-23 year.

Students at some schools begin the third week of August, while others start the third and fourth weeks of the month, and only one district starts in September.

Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.

ExploreBack to school: When does the fall semester start for area colleges?

Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for local public and career schools.

Aug. 17: Tecumseh Local Schools, Northwestern Local Schools, Global Impact STEM Academy, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) level 1.

Aug. 18: Triad Local Schools, Springfield-Clark CTC level 2.

Aug. 19: Urbana City Schools group A.

Aug. 22: Graham Local Schools, Triad preschool, Urbana group B.

Aug. 23: Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, Triad preschool and kindergarten, Urbana group C.

Aug. 24: Springfield City Schools grades 1-9.

Aug. 25: Southeastern Local Schools, Springfield grades 10-12.

Aug. 29: Greenon Local Schools and kindergarten last names A-M.

Aug. 30: Northeastern Local Schools, Springfield kindergarten last names A-L, Greenon kindergarten last names N-Z.

Aug. 31: Springfield kindergarten last names M-Z.

Sept. 1: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Springfield all kindergarten.

ExploreLeadership program teaches local teens, young adults career skills

In Other News
1
Still time to vote today: Clark and Champaign voters to decide races...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Wittenberg hits highest fundraising total in recent history
4
Freshy’s Corn Crib market brings local produce to community
5
Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top