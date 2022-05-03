These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: theft.
Izaye Y. Eubanks, 20: two counts of vandalism.
Misty D. Harmon, 35: breaking and entering, receiving stolen property.
Brookelyn M. Foulke, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Christopher Boyer, 39, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Anastasia S. Poeth, 21, of Springfield: endangering children.
Christopher Breese, 29, of Springfield: endangering children.
Kenneth M. Beaty, 26, of Springfield: four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Joshua D. Kellermier, 30, of Springfield: abduction, resisting arrest, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.
Britany M. Marker, 21, of Springfield: theft, receiving stolen property.
Sylvester Howard, 59, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Alyssa L. Gregg, 20: aggravated burglary.
Timothy E. Stacy, 54, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Zachary Cantrell, 29, of Medway: two counts of receiving stolen property.
