These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 20: two counts of vandalism.

Misty D. Harmon, 35: breaking and entering, receiving stolen property.

Brookelyn M. Foulke, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Christopher Boyer, 39, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Anastasia S. Poeth, 21, of Springfield: endangering children.

Christopher Breese, 29, of Springfield: endangering children.

Kenneth M. Beaty, 26, of Springfield: four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Joshua D. Kellermier, 30, of Springfield: abduction, resisting arrest, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.

Britany M. Marker, 21, of Springfield: theft, receiving stolen property.

Sylvester Howard, 59, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Alyssa L. Gregg, 20: aggravated burglary.

Timothy E. Stacy, 54, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Zachary Cantrell, 29, of Medway: two counts of receiving stolen property.

