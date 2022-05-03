springfield-news-sun logo
X

Early voting, absentee ballot request up in Ohio from 2018 primary election

Voters were out early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the St. George Episcopal Church on Far Hills Avenue. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Voters were out early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the St. George Episcopal Church on Far Hills Avenue. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Local News
By
16 minutes ago

More Ohioans requested an absentee ballot and voted early compared to the 2018 primary election, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

On Monday, he announced that 301,837 absentee ballots have been requested and 263,542 votes were cast already. In the 2018 primary election, Ohioans requested 300,765 absentee ballots and 260,443 voted early.

This year, more Republicans sought an absentee ballot or voted early than compared to Democrats.

ExploreElection Day: 10 key races on local ballots today

“Republican voters have been casting their early votes at a far faster rate than four years ago, while Democrats have been significantly behind that pace,” said LaRose. “With that shift in favor of Republicans, overall early voting in this primary election has now surpassed the most comparable primary election in 2018. Political prognosticators are welcome to theorize its significance, but it’s clear Ohio voters have faith in our secure, accurate and accessible election system.”

Of the ballots requested this year, 158,813 were Republican, 138,066 were Democratic and 4,958 were non-partisan. Republicans led the way in early voting with 79,466 ballots cast, with 56,415 Democratic ballots and 1,847 non-partisan ballots cast.

ExploreOhio Secretary of State LaRose: Voters can have faith in Ohio’s elections

Ohio had nearly 200 hours of early voting this election cycle. The state is one of 18 allowing early voting on a Saturday and one of six that allows early voting on a Sunday, according to LaRose.

The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. today and will close at 7:30 p.m. for Election Day. Today’s primary election includes the governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer of state, Ohio Supreme Court, U.S. Senate, U.S. representative to Congress as well as additional races.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson plans emergency exercise Thursday-Friday
2
Pop duo including local grad advances to ‘American Song Contest’ finals
3
Will Ohio high school athletes be cashing in on endorsement deals...
4
Primary Election 2022: Low voter turnout predicted
5
$718M in COVID relief: Local governments weigh how to spend it

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top