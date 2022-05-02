Mass shooting: Springfield police ID woman who died

Police said the incident occurred outside of the residence in the street. Welliford was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information about the shootings may call authorities at 937-324-7685.

One person was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, and two others transported themselves to Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. At least a few blocks of streets around the Clifton Avenue scene were cordoned off early Sunday for the investigation.

This was the second mass shooting in Springfield in less than a year. Last June, six were shot at a venue space on South Yellow Springs Street while people were attending a celebration of life event, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said at the time that the injuries of those who were shot in the June 2 incident were not life-threatening. The age of the victims in South Yellow Springs Street incident ranged from 20 to 25 years of age, according to an incident report filed by the Springfield Police Division.

Two men, Elijah Cuffie, 20, and Davon Hunt, 21, were charged in connection to the 2021 incident. Online court records indicate the cases are still pending and the two are listed online as inmates in the Clark County Jail as of Monday.