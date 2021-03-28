Tecumseh High School to host prom, graduation outside this year

Only Tecumseh High School juniors and seniors will be permitted to attend, and no outside guests will be allowed.

Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Drive in Medway, will be having a prom dress and clothing giveaway April 24, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The district will host graduation at 7:30 p.m. on June 4, with rain dates of 7:30 p.m. on June 5 or 1 p.m. on June 6, Crew said.

Graduation was originally scheduled for June 6 at the Wright State University Nutter Center but will now be held in the Spitzer Stadium.

“We are extremely excited to have our kids back,” Crew said.

Additional details will be released as they are available.