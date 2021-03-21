Wittenberg planning to host in-person graduation

There are 386 students in the class of 2021, according to the registrar’s office.

“Given Governor DeWine’s recent announcement with regard to increasing outdoor capacity for gatherings and events from 15% to 30% (25% indoors), we believe we can safely host an in-person ceremony (or ceremonies) for our graduating class on May 15,” President Michael Frandsen said earlier this month. “While this is certainly welcomed news, there are still many details the Commencement Committee needs to work through, including the best location and what it anticipates will be significant restrictions on the number of guests allowed to attend.”

The university will also hold fall semester classes in-person. Registration for the semester begins toward the end of March and throughout April.

Gill said although there may be some “extenuating circumstances with some classes,” at least 90% of their learning will likely be in the classroom.

“Wittenberg has been in-person since the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, so we expect to be in-person again when classes start this fall on Aug. 30,” Gill said. “As a residential campus, Wittenberg is committed to in-person education, but we certainly may look at online opportunities to support student engagement moving forward.”

Wright State University and Cedarville University are also planning in-person graduations this spring. The universities will host multiple ceremonies.

Clark State College plans to hold a virtual commencement ceremonies and will release this year’s graduation video at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.