X

Tecumseh, Clark-Shawnee Local School districts opt into another year of school resource officers

Deputy John Loney, the school resource officer for the Tecumseh School District, provides a caring ear along with lunch for two students going through a stressful time at home in May 2019. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Deputy John Loney, the school resource officer for the Tecumseh School District, provides a caring ear along with lunch for two students going through a stressful time at home in May 2019. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News | 42 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Tecumseh and the Clark-Shawnee Local School District have opted into another year of having a school resource officer.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a resource officer for both districts Wednesday, according to the commission’s agenda.

Each Clark County Sheriff’s Office resource officer will be paid $62,000 for a contract year of Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022. Costs are split between the county and the districts.

This will be the third year Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh have signed onto having resource officers.

Explore'Worth their weight in gold': Clark, Champaign schools complete first year with resource officers

Clark County Commissioner Richard Lohnes pushed to bring resource officers into county schools following the 2023 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Tecumseh Superintendent Paula Crew was the first superintendent to say she wanted her district to take part in the pilot year of officers during the 2018-2019 school year.

After the school year, Crew told the Springfield News-Sun she would keep doing “whatever they had to” to keep their resource officer, Deputy John Loney, in their schools.

“They are worth their weight in gold,” Crew said. “I can’t explain enough how thankful we are to have him.”

ExploreClark County Combined Health District announces new WIC benefits

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.