Tecumseh, Clark-Shawnee Local School districts opt into another year of school resource officers

Tecumseh and the Clark-Shawnee Local School District have opted into another year of having a school resource officer.
The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a resource officer for both districts Wednesday, according to the commission’s agenda.
Each Clark County Sheriff’s Office resource officer will be paid $62,000 for a contract year of Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022. Costs are split between the county and the districts.
This will be the third year Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh have signed onto having resource officers.
Clark County Commissioner Richard Lohnes pushed to bring resource officers into county schools following the 2023 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Tecumseh Superintendent Paula Crew was the first superintendent to say she wanted her district to take part in the pilot year of officers during the 2018-2019 school year.
After the school year, Crew told the Springfield News-Sun she would keep doing “whatever they had to” to keep their resource officer, Deputy John Loney, in their schools.
“They are worth their weight in gold,” Crew said. “I can’t explain enough how thankful we are to have him.”