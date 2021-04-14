Clark County Combined Health District announces new WIC benefits

The Clark County Combined Health District is temporarily increasing monthly cash benefit value for fruits and vegetables for women and children, according to a statement from the health district.
Women and children are now eligible to receive $35 each for fruits and vegetables, up from the normal benefit of $11 for women and $9 for children.
The increase is temporary and will last until July 31, the statement said.
“In addition to this great benefit, cheese, yogurt and chocolate milk have all been added to the food package,” the statement said.
WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. To qualify for WIC benefits you must be income eligible for pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or have infants or children under five years of age.
According to the CCCHD, the program improves pregnancy outcomes by providing or referring to support services necessary for full-term pregnancies, reduces infant mortality by reducing the incidence of low birth weight and provides infants and children with a healthy start in life by improving poor or inadequate diets.
“WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education supplemental, highly nutritious foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, whole-grain foods, fruits and vegetables and iron-fortified infant formula,” the statement said.
For more information about WIC benefits, residents can call the health district’s Springfield office, 937-325-0464, or New Carlisle office, 937-845-2335.